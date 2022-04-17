Next wave of Miami Dolphins free agency two weeks away
The Miami Dolphins will not likely make any significant signings between now and the draft but once the draft is over, things will change.
Miami will enter the 2022 draft with no selections in round one or two and they are fine with that. Chris Grier and Brandon Shore handed out mega deals to Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and Xavien Howard, no early selections lessens the financial blow to incoming draftees.
Despite this, don’t think that Miami has no money to spend. They do, and if they need to, they can still create more space by terminating some contracts, restructuring some deals, or even trading players. While I don’t see much coming during the draft, I do believe a renewed interest in available free agents will happen after draft weekend.
Is there a timeline? Probably not a strict one. Miami will draft what they have and then add undrafted players to their roster. This year, I would expect the number of players to be less than in years past. It is after that Sunday when the UDFAs are added that Miami should get back to the market.
Miami will have a better idea of what still needs addressed and salary demands tend to start decreasing after the draft when players start to take on one-year deals. This is where a J.C. Tretter type could be added to the roster.
For the Dolphins, the bigger window will come from mid-May to mid-June when the OTAs and mini-camps will be held. Afterward, the long month of no football begins from mid-June to the end of July when training camp starts. In the days before camp, any lingering free agents that are still on the market will receive more interest, possibly from Miami.
For those watching or following along, here is the timeline we should expect to see potential additions ahead of training camp.
- Post-draft after UDFAs added
- Prior to start of May’s camps
- In the week leading up to the start of camp