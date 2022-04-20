Deebo Samuel wants out of SF, do Dolphins have a chance at trading for him?
Deebo Samuel “made it known he wants to move on” from the San Francisco 49ers per Adam Schefter, do the Miami Dolphins have a chance at trading for him?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars overpaid for WR Christian Kirk at the start of free agency it spiraled the WR market out of control, this is the reason Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Now more WRs are pushing their teams for new contracts, Deebo Samuel flipped the script on the 49ers and reportedly wants out entirely.
Adam Schefter stated on ESPN that “San Francisco wants to pay Deebo Samuel” which is interesting to hear, there has been chatter for a while that Deebo Samuel wanted north of $25 Million per year.
The same market value that all other top WRs are getting paid this year. Deebo Samuel isn’t the only player pushing for new money though, AJ Brown and Terry McLaurin have made it known they will be holding out of any team activities until getting a new deal done.
But Deebo Samuel doesn’t want a new deal with the 49ers, Adam Schefter said on ESPN that Deebo Samuel “made it known he wants to move on” from San Francisco.
This is the same scenario that happened with the Packers and Davante Adams, and the same scenario that happened when the Chiefs sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade.
High-caliber players are starting to realize their worth, and if their team isn’t willing to pay them their money easily, they’ll rather go get it somewhere else.
Miami is loaded on offense but they could become a player in the Deebo Samuel sweepstakes, Samuel has been in Miami a lot and has even been seen hanging out with Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel. I mean sure, they used to work together for the 49ers but there’s another layer to this theory when Samuel is seen with Raekwon Davis as well.
There’s also been a lot of rumors surrounding Deebo Samuel and the Dolphins, so much that Samuel had to take the matter to social media to dismiss it entirely. Telling the 49ers fanbase that he is staying in SF and there’s nothing to worry about him in Miami.
I guess the Dolphins turned into the person you have “nothing to worry about” when in a relationship, and everyone knows how that movie plays out.
It would be unorthodox for a team to pay top-tier money to 2 WRs but the Dolphins have enough cap space ($20.4M) and flexibility to move some things around if they want to make a big splash. And if there is one thing we have all learned is that the salary cap is fake.
The Miami Dolphins have shown plenty of signs they’re going all-in on the 2022 season, a trade for Deebo Samuel would just confirm they want to contend for something bigger than a playoff appearance.
Follow me on Twitter @3rdnJuan.