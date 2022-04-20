It’s not likely but it be real cool if the Dolphins traded for Deebo Samuel
Just like the title says, I really don’t think there is much of a chance of Deebo Samuel, who has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers finding his way to the Miami Dolphins. But it is really cool if somehow the Dolphins ended up trading for him.
For weeks now, the rumors were that 49ers receiver, running back, probable pilot of their planes, and all-around everything player Deebo Samuel has wanted of San Francisco. Deebo went new-school tactics and deleted all of his 49er-related social media showing that he really meant business when looking for a new contract.
Then last night Deebo Samuel’s brother went ahead and answered some guy’s comment on Facebook.
Let it be said that nothing screams I am not a leach than referring to your brother’s ongoing contract negotiation/demand for trade as “we asking for a trade.” Definitely not a pathetic thing to say or a way to live your life at all.
Wind the clocks back a few hours and it actually became official.
I’m a little surprised there were no quotes from Deebo’s brother but I would imagine he’ll be on Sports Center later on tonight explaining where he and his brother are looking to take their talents.
Like a moth to a flame, Dolphin’s Twitter and other corners of the internet have naturally, thrown out the idea that the Dolphins should try and trade for Deebo Samuel. We’re gluttons for any football player that has ever lived so it makes sense that we’d see no good reason for the Dolphins not to pursue a player the caliber of Samuel.
Of course, it would be the coolest thing in the world if the Dolphins somehow landed Deebo Samuel. Miami has had a dream offseason and trading for Samuel would put the majority of the fanbase in a coma. The Dolphins have two 1st rounders next year. You would think one of those 1sts and maybe a 2nd gets the deal done. Maybe it doesn’t. Who knows?
But this isn’t Madden. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Deebo Samuel all on the same team just is something that can’t happen without the Earth’s rotation being disrupted. Yes, Mike McDaniel knows Deebo Samuel very well but that doesn’t mean that this pie in the sky trade is anywhere near likely to happen.
I do think that McDaniel and Grier will have a conversation about it, just to see because why not? Can’t hurt to make an innocent phone call to folks you used to rub elbows with back west. This is the job of Grier and since he loves trades as much as I love wings(and I really love wings), he’s going to inquire.
Currently, the Dolphins aren’t in the top six for likely landing spots for Deebo Samuel.
So, I don’t think that Deebo will be playing football for the Miami Dolphins. It would be awesome, but I just don’t see Grier parting ways with either of those 1st rounders. I think those are being saved for you know what just in case something doesn’t work out like we hope it does.
But a man can dream of what a Mike McDaniel-themed offense would look like with Hill, Waddle, Samuel, Gesicki, Wilson, and Edmonds all on the same side of the ball. It would be out of this world. McDaniel would be like drawing up plays like Coach Kline before Red Beaulieu sent him on the path of a breakdown.
On the off chance, that the Dolphins do end up trading for Deebo Samuel, I will simply lose my mind.
Follow me @2ndSatSports