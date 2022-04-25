Reasons why Dolphins fans should watch the first round of the NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins fans have been chatting on social media outlets about why they can skip the NFL Draft this week but maybe they shouldn’t.
To state the absolute obvious for those following along in the comments and pointing out the absolute obvious, yes, the Dolphins do not have a selection in the first two rounds of the draft. So why bother to watch?
Is there a chance that Chris Grier could pull off a big draft-day trade and move back into round one? Not likely. Grier has the draft capital to shift around if he wanted to but using draft picks from the 2023 draft wouldn’t be smart.
This draft is deep in some positions and light in others but Grier enters the draft with no glaring needs that would require him to jump into round one and use that draft capital. On day two, Miami will have to wait until the compensatory picks begin to make their first selection. I prophesized that Miami could actually trade out of that pick last week.
So really, why should Miami fans watch the first round of the draft? Why should they watch the 2nd round or even the start of round three? Well, here are two reasons that you should at least consider it.
The NFL Draft typically has a lot of surprises but what about a surprise tipping over of a boat that ferries players to the stage?
This year, draft prospects will be ferried to a stage that will be located on the water in front of one of the hotels on the Las Vegas Strip. This could make for some entertaining television. Which player will jump into the water and swim to the stage? You know it will happen. I would have to imagine if this was Christian Wilkins’ draft class, he would almost certainly jump in.
Whether it is before or after the incoming rookie meets Roger Goodell, we have to assume that someone will get wet but it would be awesome if one of the boats went off course. One thing is for certain, this mode of transportation to the stage could eat up a lot of time and that will only make the first round that much longer.
Las Vegas is more than just Sin City so this entire draft could be full of surprises from start to finish in the 7th round. Will money fall? Will strippers adorn the walkways on the strip? We will soon find out.
When it comes to the NFL Draft, one thing is more certain than who will be selected number one overall, it is what Jets fans will have to complain about.
The Jets pick not once but twice in the top 10 and this could be very interesting for fans following along on social media as two things are bound to happen. One, the Jets will do as they typically do and screw it all up, or two, the fans will immediately start chanting Super Bowl about the same time the rest of the fans in attendance chant, J-E-T-S Suck, suck, suck!
Even outside of New York they can’t get a break, nor should they. Watching Jets fans implode is almost as much fun as the draft itself and this year shouldn’t be any different.
Quarterbacks typically go quick in the NFL Draft, especially in the first round but this year, 4 QBs could be taken in round one.
That isn’t a big deal. Typically four will be off the board by pick 32 but this year, none of the top QBs are considered franchise players and that will make it very interesting to see which teams are so desperate that they reach for a QB that might turn out to be in need of replacement after two seasons.
The Seahawks and Falcons both traded their starting QBs this off-season and have no one ready to take over the franchise. Both are expected to draft QBs in round one. The Steelers are also likely to get QB as well after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.
Add the Saints and Panthers to the list of QB needy teams and this year’s first-round is going to have some drama to it as it relates to the signal-callers. It will be interesting to hear what the talking heads have to say about this class after they have been drafted.