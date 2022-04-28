Are the Miami Dolphins going to follow the Rams template for drafting?
The Miami Dolphins are following the Rams template for drafting when it comes to this season.
The question is, is this a one-off? Or are they going to keep going down this road?
In case you haven’t noticed the Rams just won the super bowl last season, and their approach to the draft was pretty minimalist.
A colorful exchange was brought by their general manager Les Snead, who stated “f*** those picks” it was even printed on t-shirts. He went on to say, they’re going to keep on doing so in order to win more super bowls.
The NFL league can tend to be copycats for certain things, and this could be one of them, at least it has been for the Miami Dolphins up to this point.
Thinking about the situation at hand, and the timing of it, there is a nice timeline fit going forward. The Miami Dolphins coming out of a total teardown, and rebuilding the team from the ground up with younger players, a lot of them undrafted at first, now is the time to add veteran players.
The Dolphins did seem to hit on the first three draft picks that were higher up in the draft last season, and now it’s time to see if they can do so in the lower rounds. It will be interesting this coming draft to have a peek at what the Rams do, and see if they hit on their picks as well.
One thing I’ve noticed in recent years, is how the running back position has been drafted, many have been up in arms that they haven’t been lower picks. First, they were being picked in the third round, then, they started being picked in the fifth round, and now they are getting picked in the 7th round. This is not an attempt to agitate those wanting them picked lower, they are finding talent in the later rounds.
Just look at Miami Dolphins 7th-round pick, running back Myles Gaskin. There is also Jared Dokes, a running back who was also picked in the 7th round and is waiting in the wings. When it comes to this aspect, they already have a working model in place, to build on.