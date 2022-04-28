Could the Miami Dolphins trade back into round one during the NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft is upon us and the Miami Dolphins have no top picks in the first 2 rounds, but could they be planning to move into the 1st round tonight?
The Miami Dolphins traded away all significant capital from this year’s draft in order to trade for Tyreek Hill, for a while there was much thought that the Dolphins were checking out of the 2022 draft but they might have other plans.
The Dolphins have a serious need for a linebacker, they had some visits these past few weeks like Alabama linebacker Christian Harris. But Harris is projected to go earlier like mid-2nd round, other players like Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Linebacker Nakobe Dean have been interested in Miami.
We all know the Dolphins are going all-in on 2022 and if they didn’t make a splash for linebacker during free agency it’s because they have their eyes set on someone in the draft.
In my Dolphins mock draft, I had a 3rd round grade linebacker getting drafted to Miami, but if they make a move to get into the mid-2nd to late-1st round they could definitely have a chance at snatching one of the linebackers I mentioned.
Linebacker isn’t the only thing though because Tyler Linderbaum could also be a late 1st round pick and that is someone the Dolphins could very well use, in the end, I don’t think the Dolphins have the intention to move up.
But if a top-ranked linebacker or offensive lineman starts to drop Miami is certainly ready to make a move, the Dolphins have had a very aggressive start to 2022. Don’t expect that to be slowing down anytime soon.
If Miami makes a move for a position of need I’ll be excited for this upcoming year, but if not Dolphins fans shouldn’t be worried. At the end of the day, the Dolphins may not have many draft picks, but they have a Tyreek Hill.