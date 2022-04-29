The Dolphins need to really think about trading up for Nakobe Dean
The 2022 NFL Draft began last night and it was a good amount of fun. The Miami Dolphins didn’t have a 1st round pick and they, currently, don’t have a 2nd rounder either. But I think that the team should be really considering trading up and drafting MLB Nakobe Dean.
First off, let’s give a hand to the Miami Dolphins for earning a grade of an A+++ for how they handled the 1st round of the draft. Just magnificent work reading the board and making a move that will benefit the team, immensely, for years to come.
Yes, trading this year’s 1st round pick, next year’s 2nd, and a bunch of late-round picks for Tyreek Hill does get you a score of the nearly unobtainable A+++ score. A lot of other teams had very good nights as well but nobody besides the Raiders will achieve a grade as Miami did without ever having drafting anybody. Has off for Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and the rest of the organization for a great job last night.
Now, back to the business at hand. The Dolphins, currently, don’t have a 2nd rounder and they don’t draft until late in the 3rd round at #102. This we know. But I really think because Nakobe Dean fell out of the 1st round that Grier, McDaniel, and whoever is involved need to really ponder the idea of trading up into the early part of the 2nd round to draft Dean.
I can’t tell you who has a need for an MLB in the first 10 picks of the 2nd round. I feel almost every team can use an outstanding MLB at any time. Miami is a little different because they have a bit of a hole at that position and it’s why if Nakobe Dean doesn’t go within the first few picks of the 2nd round, Miami should see what they can do to get him.
I’m not a GM, but you’d think you’d have to give something up like this year’s 3rd rounder along with a 2nd rounder next year or maybe even this year’s 3rd and multiple late-round picks. I don’t know. What I do know is that there is a deal out there to get it done if Nakobe Dean slides.
Nakobe Dean will be a force in this league and that’s all I have to say about that
Actually, I have more to say about that. They say Nakobe Dean is too small. They say that he is too slow. No this wasn’t Billy Bob shooting trophies on the back of a pickup. This was me calling out the garbage that has been written and said about Nakobe Dean.
Nakobe Dean reminds me of another guy who used to play for the Dolphins years ago. He was undersized and not too fast. But man alive he knocked the life out of countless fools in this league on his way to what should be a hall of fame career. Some guy named Thomas it was.
Seems that Nakobe Dean’s size and speed were good enough to win him the Butkus award which is the award handed out to the nation’s top linebacker in America. He did this in the SEC, which is the best division in college football. He did it for a national championship-winning team.
You plug Nakobe Dean alongside Jerome Baker being spelled by Elandon Roberts for a year and you instantly upgrade what is already a very good defense to an even more efficient defense.
I could be wrong but besides Baker, I don’t think the Dolphins have another middle backer that is signed after this year. Nakobe Dean fixes that.
I also think if the Dolphins stay aggressive, which is their style right now, and trade up for Nakobe Dean it shows the defensive guys that this organization isn’t just thinking about the offense. You add Dean and Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Jerome Baker, AVG, Holland, Jones, Phillips, Wilkins, Sieler, and Ogbah all will lose their minds. Just imagine those practices when the offense goes up against the defense. It be wild.
Hopefully, Nakobe Dean falls a bit more, or perhaps the Dolphins trade with their secret partner in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and get the 33rd pick and take Dean. I’d be more than fine with that. Either way, it’s going to be fun seeing what happens. Enjoy your day, eat and drink well and Fins Up
