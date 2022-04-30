Channing Tindall: Get to know the Dolphins new linebacker
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins finally got to pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with pick #102 they drafted Georgia LB Channing Tindall. Get to know Miami’s newest linebacker.
Before you get to know Channing Tindall you must know where he comes from, Tindall played for the University of Georgia “Bulldogs” and was a part of one of the most fierce college football defenses in recent history.
Georgia’s defense was so dominant that the school set an NFL Draft record for most defensive players drafted in the 1st round. 5 total defenders were drafted in the 1st round and down in round 3, there were still players on the board from this great defense.
Enter linebacker Channing Tindall, who had a 2nd round draft grade from my end and wasn’t even an option during my Dolphins mock draft. There were a lot of good players that ended up falling this year and luckily for Miami Tindall was one of them.
It was reported Miami even wanted to trade up for Tindall but GM Chris Grier stated the picks in 2023 are “non-negotiable.” Miami stayed put and still managed to get their guy in the end. Linebacker Nakobe Dean falling all the way to pick #83 gave the Dolphins cushion for patience.
Channing Tindall plays like a killer, dominant run stuffer who is also a playmaker off the blitz and can hold his own in pass coverage even though it still needs work. At his best Tindall can become a true sideline to sideline middle linebacker.
One of the biggest upgrades Tindall brings to Miami’s defense is tackling ability, Tindall only had 5 missed tackles in 2021, and on tape, he’s always seen taking a good angle on the ball. The former Georgia LB is an athletic freak and can chase down any runner down the sideline.
Channing Tindall, Physical traits:
- Height: 6’2″
- Weight: 230 lbs
- Arms: 32 7/8″
- Hands: 10 5/8″
- Vertical jump: 42
- Broad jump: 129
- 40-yard: 4.47
Stats are provided by NFL.com
Like I said before Tindall’s biggest area of improvement is in coverage, as he can get lost at times or find himself in really bad positioning, but he has also shown flashes of potential in that area in times where he really holds his own.
Channing Tindall is already exceptional against the run and blitzing. And the blueprint is there to help him become better in pass coverage.
Could Tindall become the linebacker the Dolphins expected Jerome Baker to be? We can only hope.
In my opinion, the Miami Dolphins’ defense is a true MLB away from being complete in all areas. Jerome Baker was a liability at times and I hope Tindall comes in and establishes dominance to take the starting job.
Channing Tindall, by the numbers – 2021:
- Total tackles: 67
- Assist: 32
- Solo: 35
- TFL: 7.5
- Sacks: 5.5
- Forced fumble: 1
- PFF grade: 84.1
Stats are provided by PFF.com
My next Channing Tindall article will focus on reasons why he could very well take the starting job in 2022, we will focus more on studying his game as well as looking at some tape to back up my claims. Follow me on Twitter @3rdnJuan to make sure you don’t miss it.
The draft is not over, and there are still holes to fill.