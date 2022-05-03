Dolphins McDaniel and Grier build over sushi and Cherry Pepsi
By Brian Miller
Nothing will bond a coach and a general manager like the NFL Draft but it could also easily tear them apart. It was the former for the Miami Dolphins.
There has been a lot of camaraderie between Dolphins coaches and general managers and plenty of drama as well over the years. For Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel, at least for now, they are on the same page.
During this past weekend’s NFL Draft, the two got to learn a little something about each other and it was, well comical, and fans got to learn a little more about their coach and general manager as well.
Mike McDaniel apparently loves his sushi!
Chris Grier told the media that McDaniel was “crushing sushi on Thursday night”. They both laughed about the comment and there was no follow-up to the question to find out if the sushi was a California roll or not.
McDaniel was also quick to reply saying he lost his battle to match Grier “bottle for bottle” in the Cherry Pepsi department. Again, the comment elicited laughter from each of them.
At one point, McDaniel said that two of them felt as though they have been working together for a long time.
"You’re excited to get involved in the process and it felt like we’ve worked together for a long time, to the point where I feel like Chris (Grier) looks at me and he’s like, ‘We’ve worked together for a long time, I’m kind of sick of you at this point,’ which I think is good for everyone. (laughter)” Dolphins media release"
Grier agreed and followed it up to say that even when they disagreed on players, they talked together about why and then addressed the concerns with the scouts and position coaches.