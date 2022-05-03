Miami Dolphins: 3 possibilities for first round of 2023 NFL Draft
The Miami Dolphins had a quiet draft weekend in 2022. Things should change drastically for the 2023 NFL Draft, however.
The 2022 NFL Draft has wrapped up for the Miami Dolphins, and the grades have begun to pour in.
We have reached the lull of the NFL calendar; the time between the draft and the opening of training camp when we google Dan Marino’s name and pretend we like watching baseball. There will be articles written about crazy hypotheticals, YouTube videos dissecting things that don’t need to be dissected, and arguments on Twitter around mundane things that would fly under the radar during the regular season.
But it certainly gets us thinking about the upcoming NFL season, and perhaps even beyond.
It is too early to predict anything about the 2023 NFL Draft. There is still a full season of college football to be played and big boards to be assembled based on player performances. There is also an NFL season to be had, in which the final standings will determine the picking order during next April’s event.
As it stands today, the Miami Dolphins will be one of the most well-equipped teams when next year’s draft rolls around, owning five selections within the first three rounds, including two firsts (San Francisco’s and their own).
What might they do with those two first round picks? Depending on how things go during the 2022 season, they will be used either for a quick rebuild, or to add firepower to an already dangerous team. Here are three possibilities for the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft: