Miami Dolphins: AFC East Predictions before the draft
The AFC will look vastly different in 2022, but what about the AFC East specifically? We rank the Miami Dolphins’ division after the first few weeks of free agency.
There has been some serious player movement in the NFL this off season, and the Miami Dolphins and (most of) the rest of the AFC East have joined in the arms race.
Big acquisitions in free agency and trades between franchises have rocked the landscape of the league, as it has been one of the most active months in recent memory. There are divisions like the AFC West that promise to be bloodbaths in 2022, and there are as many as 13 AFC teams that could make an argument for a playoff spot.
So what does the division look like for the Miami Dolphins after the initial wave of free agency? There are still many weeks left for teams to reshape their rosters, draft young prospects, and fill their depth chart with veteran contributors.
But ahead of the draft, we take a dive in to some far-too-early predictions for the AFC East:
4. New York Jets
The New York Jets went out and had themselves a pretty solid free agency period. They went out and spent boat loads of money, signing guys like Laken Tomlinson and D.J. Reed, while focusing on giving Zach Wilson some reliable options at tight end. They have been given one of the highest grades of any team in the league for their work in the early off season, and still have a trove of draft picks to help outfit the roster.
But they’re still the Jets. Their second year quarterback is wildly unproven, and could end up being the worst one in the AFC East if he’s not careful. There are still question marks all over the roster, and they have a head coach who has yet to prove that he can win as a head man in the NFL.
This is also a Miami Dolphins outlet, and we as a fan base are not exactly fond of the Jets. So dead last is an easy placement here.