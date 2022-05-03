Miami Dolphins added depth and competition to WR room
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, on Saturday, drafted Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round. He became the 2nd draft pick of the Mike McDaniel era and crowded an already deep room.
The Dolphins made major changes to their wide receiver room over the last two years and the addition of Ezukanma raised some eyebrows on Saturday. He is a big, fast receiver who can additionally add speed to the offense but how he fits into the offense is going to be interesting to watch.
Miami currently has 10 WRs on their roster after the addition of Ezukanma. Seeing that he is a 4th round pick, we have to assume he will make the roster. If that holds true, the Dolphins’ locks for this year are as follows.
- Tyreek Hill
- Jaylen Waddle
- Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
- Erik Ezukanma
If we also continue to believe that the Dolphins will keep six players at the position, we have two spots available for the remaining six players. The issue is that the six competing players are going to be tough decisions when roster cuts are made in September.
River Cracraft signed as a free agent as did Trent Sherfield. Are they locks for the team? Sherfield is only guaranteed $500k on a one-year $1.04 million deal. Cracraft is guaranteed nothing on a $965 thousand deal. So the answer is neither are locks.
Lynn Bowden, Jr. is another receiver who will compete for a roster spot. He is scheduled to make $1.03 million but none of it is guaranteed.
Another question is what this means for Preston Williams who has a $275 thousand guarantee? With Williams back in the fold on a one-year deal, Ezukanma could be his replacement in both size and speed. DeVonte Dedmon has $20K in guarantees.
All in all, the Dolphins, when you break it down, added some quality to their roster with the Ezukanma pick that originally was kind of surprising. It shows that the Dolphins are not 100% sold on the receivers they have on their roster beyond the top three.