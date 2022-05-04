Top 5 pass rushers the Miami Dolphins will face in 2022
The newly revamped offensive line for the Miami Dolphins will have their hands full in 2022 as they face some of the most feared pass rushers in the league.
The offensive line was the most glaring weak spot for the Miami Dolphins in 2021. The team struggled to find an identity on the offensive side of the ball, and the poor performance of the guys up front received much of the blame, and rightfully so.
But the Dolphins have spent some serious cash in order to bolster the offensive line this off-season, and there are hopes that the improvement will show vast differences in the team’s performance going forward. Terron Armstead highlights the acquisitions, as he was one of the most sought-after players during the free agency period.
Miami is going to need all the help they can get. Not only will they have to protect Tua Tagovailoa, who has yet to prove that he can remain healthy, but they’ll have to do so against some of the most feared pass rushers in the game.
In fact, the Dolphins will be going up against each of the top 5 sack getters from a season ago. Thus, this list will be ranked based on the total number of sacks during the 2022 season.
Here are the 5 best pass rushers that the Dolphins will have to play against this upcoming season:
Miami Dolphins opposing pass rusher #5: Trey Hendrickson
Trey Hendrickson didn’t come on as a legit pass-rushing threat until the fourth year of his career, but he has 27.5 total sacks over the last two seasons. He notched 13.5 with the Saints in 2020, which earned him a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals.
Hendrickson was a big reason for Cincinnati’s surprising success in 2021, nearly doubling the sack total of his next highest teammate. He finished with 14 total, good enough for 5th most in the entire league. He also forced three fumbles while hitting the quarterback 27 times. His performance was good enough to earn him his first Pro Bowl appearance.
As consistent as they come, Hendrickson had just two games last season in which he did not record a sack. In fact, he was so consistent that he had more than one sack just twice when he recorded 1.5 and 2. He added 4.5 sacks during the 2021 playoff run, including one in the Super Bowl.