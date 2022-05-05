3 positions the Miami Dolphins still need to upgrade
By Matt Serniak
The dust has pretty much settled from the 2022 NFL Draft and make no mistake, the Miami Dolphins are a better team than they were a week ago. But, I think there is still work to do in terms of bolstering the roster in certain positions.
The Miami Dolphin’s off-season can be categorized as being one of the best and most fun off-seasons that the team has had since the team became a team back in 1966. The swing for the fences approach that Chris Grier, newly hired coach Mike McDaniel, and Stephen Ross’s checkbook that has been instituted has given a smorgasbord of hope heading into the 2022 season.
The Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill, signed Terron Armstead, were able to keep both of their 1st round picks for next year, signed Cedrick Wilson, Connar Williams, Alex Ingold, Thomas Morstead, resigned Xavien Howard, and were still able to have a solid draft even though they only had four total picks none of which were higher than a late 3rd.
All in all, I think the Miami Dolphins are having a stellar off-season. But that doesn’t mean I think that the roster doesn’t need any tinkering. I think there are a few holes, some bigger than others that need to still be addressed with veteran free-agent signings. Fortunately, the Miami Dolphins, amazingly, still have a decent amount of cap space to sign a few players. Yes, the cap is an illusion but dammit man use your illusion.
I would say it will take around five to six million to sign their draft picks and undrafted guys giving the Dolphins roughly $14Millionish to sign another or perhaps two more free agents.
I honestly would take one of these positions being filled. Just one of these positions filled by a bonified starter and not an experiment or unproven guy would greatly help the Miami Dolphins win more football games which I think is the goal here. Hopefully, Grier, McDaniel, and Ross’s checkbook catch wind of this simply terrific article telling them how to do their jobs better.