5 best quarterbacks the Miami Dolphins will face in 2022
There is no Tom Brady on the schedule this season, but the Miami Dolphins will be taking on some of the league’s elite passers in 2022.
The Miami Dolphins will have one of the lighter schedules in the NFL in 2022, but they will be facing a murderer’s row of talented quarterbacks throughout the season.
Based on winning percentages from last year, the Dolphins will have the 21st most difficult schedule in the league, and the easiest of any team in the AFC East. There have certainly been a lot of changes made to the rosters of their upcoming opponents during the off season, which could make these numbers a bit skewed once September rolls around.
But the talent that they’ll face at quarterback is undeniable. For just the second time in essentially the last two decades, they won’t have to face off against Tom Brady, and Miami won’t have a date with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs until 2023. But pretty much every other high-profile quarterback in the league in on the Dolphins’ schedule for 2022.
Here are the 5 best, in no particular order:
Miami Dolphins opposing QB #1: Lamar Jackson
It will be interesting to see where the Ravens fall in the AFC standings and playoff picture in 2022, but you can count on Lamar Jackson being one of the most feared weapons in the league.
The MVP from three seasons ago has struggled to replicate his outstanding numbers since 2019, and missing five games last season caused him to be underwhelming statistically. Dolphins fans know this well, as Miami’s defense was able to force Jackson in to one of his poorest games of the season, resulting in arguably the biggest victory of the 2021 campaign for the Dolphins.
Can they do it again? The Dolphins will travel to Baltimore this time around, a much more difficult place to win than in the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium. The Ravens will be looking to return to their dominant ways against Miami, having won 8 of the last 9 against Miami before their latest match up.
Like most of the other quarterbacks on this list, the Dolphins will likely be battling against Jackson and the Ravens for an AFC playoff spot, so this game will be one of the most important for Miami.