Even if fans don’t like it, Tom Brady is bound to be a Dolphin
By Juan Vasquez
F1 racing was inaugurated this weekend in Miami for the first time, Tom Brady amongst other stars made an appearance, but it shows his ties with the Miami Dolphins is strong.
Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins is a story that has been brewing all season, to the point that it was confirmed that at one point Brady planned on going to the Dolphins. Even after that went sideways it’s clear that the connection between Miami and Brady is strong.
Whether fans like it or not Brady is bound to be a Dolphin.
But why is such a strong connection between Tom Brady and the Miami Dolphins just showing now?
It’s quite simple really, Stephen Ross has a “sort of ownership” in the Michigan Wolverines football program, and he has been heavily invested in them for a long time. Tom Brady was drafted out of that same University, so it’s very likely that Stephen Ross was a big fan of Brady then.
And if not, then he must have really started to like Brady once he popped onto the NFL scene. And what an entrance did he make.
Between division rivalry, and the secrecy the Patriots move with it’s not crazy to imagine how this was kept under wraps for so long, but Tom Brady and Stephen Ross definitely had a great connection for a long time.
I mean why else would have Brady met with Stephen Ross and Brian Flores on a yacht in Miami? You just don’t go tamper with the owner of a division rival if you don’t really know them.
Plus, Ross and Brady wouldn’t go out of their way to tamper and break league protocol unless they had a huge amount of trust in each other, they probably thought they could trust Flores too but we saw how that turned out.
The only reason we know Tom Brady was in cahoots with the Dolphins is that Brian Flores leaked it, if not nobody would’ve had a clue until it was made official by Miami.
Tom Brady is bound to be a Dolphin, but as a part-owner:
Don’t be surprised if both parties start making their interests more public as time goes on, Brady is bound to be an owner of the franchise and it’s inevitable. The Michigan connection runs deep between Ross and Brady.
But the Business connection is also strong between the Dolphins and Manchester United, an English soccer team owned by the same man that owns the Bucs. But more on that later, you won’t want to miss it so follow me on Twitter @3rdnJuan to stay tuned.