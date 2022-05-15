Great Move Alert: Miami Dolphins are signing Melvin Ingram
By Matt Serniak
What an absolutely splendid Sunday. The weather is dynamite in northeast PA, the Phoenix Suns, my team for the last 29 years plays in a game 7 later on tonight, and the Miami Dolphins once again are constantly looking to make the team better. This time they take my advice and sign veteran defensive end, Melvin Ingram.
I wrote a few weeks ago how I thought defensive end was still a position of need for the Miami Dolphins. To me, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, and outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and rookie Cameron Goode coming off the edge are solid but a veteran who has done it at an elite level who can give you around 15ish snaps a game in pass-rushing situations was something that the Dolphins should explore. Well call Grier and McDaniel Lewis and Clark because they love to explore(scale of 1-10 how cheesy was that line?)
Adding a player like Melvin Ingram means that the aforementioned pass rushers can get a little bit more rest meaning that they should be at an even more optimal level to hunt for quarterbacks. That’s a major plus especially when you get into the middle of the season and beyond. Injuries will happen so having another solid player there will benefit everyone immensely.
I wanted Melvin Ingram before last year. I just thought that guy was a real-deal pass rusher who didn’t get lost in the sauce for weeks at a time. That’s something that really matters to me when it comes to that position.
What I sneaky love about this move is that it certainly seems to me that this might be the first of hopefully many future signings of veterans that want to get down with what the Miami Dolphins are doing. It would be fantastic if the Dolphins, that play in South Florida which is a place people like to vacation to, became a place where veterans with a little bit of gas left in the tank want to play.
I’m not saying that I want this to be a retirement home for older, expensive players. But guys like Melvin Ingram, who clearly have more tread left on the tires, I’m hoping will look at what Mike McDaniel and company have going on and want to be a part of it because it’s a place that will treat them properly, will be a fun and exciting place to play, and ultimately will be a place where they can win.
No idea what the contract is worth but I wouldn’t think it would be for that much. That means the Dolphins should have a little bit of coin left to I don’t know go after a center whose name rhymes with K-See Pretter. I’d love that but it does seem that dream is lost. Oh well. The Dolphins signed Sony Michel and Melvin Ingram this week and that’s awesome.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, have a great start to your week, and go Suns go!!
