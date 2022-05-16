Would Tom Brady fall off like Chris Paul did if he came to the Dolphins?
By Juan Vasquez
The 2022 NBA Playoffs are underway and after watching Chris Paul fall off a cliff out of nowhere, it makes me wonder if Tom Brady could have a similar fate if he came to the Dolphins.
Unless you’re living under a rock you’ve probably already heard about the beat down the Dallas Mavericks put on the Phoenix Suns in game 7 of the NBA Playoffs, but the bigger story here is how future HOF point guard Chris Paul suddenly fell off a cliff. And it worries me about Tom Brady.
Why? Both of these athletes hit their peak very late into their careers, and if their fall-offs will resemble any similarity then I don’t want Tom Brady anywhere close to the Miami Dolphins.
In case you’re not familiar, Chris Paul is the leader and backbone of the best regular-season team in the NBA this year, the Phoenix Suns. Many had the Suns as a favorite to win the title after losing in the finals last year. A revenge tour was due, and superstar PG Chris Paul was the main protagonist.
Besides a game where Paul took the night off from shooting the ball much, he was averaging a career-best 25.3 PPG and 11 assists in this year’s playoffs! But after turning 37-years old Chris Paul suddenly hit a wall.
From the day he turned 37, Chris Paul started to average 9.4 PPG and 5.7 assists. Like the flick of a switch, there was no anticipation, no start of a decline, nothing. It was literally overnight.
One day Chris Paul was at the peak of his career, the very next day he was at rock bottom. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.
Tom Brady and Chris Paul both hit peak performance very late in their career, after watching Paul fall off do we start counting Brady’s minutes?
If there is one thing we can all learn or be reminded of from this situation is that Father Time is undefeated, and as much as these players try to delay it eventually it will come.
The worry about something similar happening to Tom Brady now becomes more relevant, Brady is going to turn 45 years old in August. And just like Chris Paul before his sudden fall off, Tom Brady is showing no signs of slowing down and at times looks like he’s getting better with age.
I know many fans want to dismiss the Brady connection to Miami with the announcement that Brady signed a deal with FOX.
But that’s once Tom Brady decides to retire, and who knows when that’s coming. Will we finally see the downfall of Tom Brady this year? Or will he continue to be great?
And if he’s great for another year and wants to win somewhere else, what are the chances we see Brady fall off with his next team? I would say alarmingly high after watching what happened to Chris Paul literally overnight.
And with that new factor to think about maybe I want to side with the fans that want Tom Brady as far away as possible from the Miami Dolphins. As a player that is, but as a minority owner, the GOAT is always welcome in the 305.
Do you think Tom Brady could have a similar fate to Chris Paul? And what a beat down by the Dallas Mavericks last night eh? Luka Doncic is a killer.
And one more thing. In the end, what separates Brady is that Chris Paul is known for being a choker and a disappointment in the playoffs, he has now blown five 2-0 leads in the playoffs during his career.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady unleashes the beast every postseason, so maybe that will keep him from falling off as violently as Chris Paul just did.
