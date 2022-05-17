The former Miami Dolphins players still left without a team for 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not be done adding to their roster before training camp but it is unlikely that the current list of former players will return.
Entering the 2022 off-season, the Dolphins opted to only allow five players to leave in free agency and another eight players that were on the roster last year are still without a home and not likely going to become a part of the Dolphins 2022 team. In fact, some of them may not latch on to a team until camps open and injuries begin to happen.
Of the eight players looking for a new team, Philip Lindsay may be the best of the bunch. He played well in the short time he was with Miami last season and many believed he would be brought back on a one-year contract but the Dolphins went in a new direction with Chase Edmunds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel.
Lindsay is only 27 so he should be competing for a roster spot on a team by the end of August.
NOTE: An earlier version had Trill Williams not signed. The information that this article used was incorrect. Williams is currently on the Dolphins roster.
The old man of the group is Jason McCourty. The long in the tooth veteran may not find a new home any time before the start of the season and if he does, it will be a one-year deal for league minimum pay. He is coming off an injury which will further make it hard for him to join a team.
Punter Michael Palardy wasn’t very effective as the team’s punter and after several stops in his career, he isn’t likely going to draw much initial interest until camps begin and then, only as camp competition.
Running back Malcolm Brown was injured early last season and now at the age of 29 is not likely to draw much interest around the league. He will provide someone with experienced depth but at this point, he isn’t a viable option even if injuries happen.
At wide receiver, Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson both have lost some of their speed and Hurns has a hard time staying healthy. The Dolphins knew this was going to be a problem which is why they both were released and replaced this off-season. If either gets a new job it will be due to injuries and lack of depth on those rosters but by the start of camp, both could find themselves competing for a 53-man roster spot.
Lastly, Will Fuller is still a free agent and while he is healthy, it is a bit surprising that he has not found a new team. Fuller still has speed but his body is wearing down. He may not be fully recovered from the finger injury that sidelined him most of last year. Fuller is talented but he isn’t the player he was a few years ago and his injury history of late is cause for concern.