Miami Dolphins: 3 Must-Win games on the 2022 schedule
The Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove during the upcoming season. Here are the three biggest must-win games for the team on the 2022 schedule:
There is plenty of hype to go around for Miami Dolphins fans as of late.
We started the offseason by checking our pulses with the hiring of new head coach Mike McDaniel, and we were left in practical awe with the acquisitions of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. Since then, Miami has filled out its roster with rookies like Channing Tindall, as well as added veterans like Melvin Ingram and Sony Michele.
It is almost impossible to not be excited about a team that hasn’t had this much talent on its roster in two decades. The AFC has gotten even stronger with its elite quarterbacks and recent acquisitions, but there is still good reason to believe that the Dolphins will be able to compete with the league’s best in 2022 given the franchise’s single offseason makeover.
With the release of the NFL schedule, fans have taken to their calendars in order to circle their must-see games, road trips, and prime time appearances. But one thing that the team themselves should be doing is circling the games that are must-wins.
Keep the phrase “must win” away from Miami. The Dolphins haven’t played a whole lot of meaningful games in recent memory, but the ones that they have have turned in to utter disasters. Over the last two years, games against the Bills and Titans we’re “win and you’re in” type scenarios for the team, who exhibited flat out terrible performances in both.
So which games on the 2022 schedule are going to be the most crucial?
Here are the 3 biggest must win games for the Dolphins in 2022: