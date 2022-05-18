Miami Dolphins to have joint practices with Eagles and Bucaneers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins last week announced that they would practice in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers and now they added the Eagles as well.
Miami’s first pre-season game will be in Tampa Bay on August 13th. The Dolphins will travel to the bay area early in the week for joint practice sessions with the Tom Brady led Buccaneers. Miami will then play at home against the Raiders on August 20th.
Miami will play two home pre-season games this week so after the Raiders head back to Las Vegas, the Dolphins will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to their training center for a couple of days of practice before they wrap up the exhibition season on August 27th.
The NFL has done away with four pre-season games as part of their current CBA and the expansion of the regular season from 17 to 18 weeks or 17 regular-season games. There are still some in league circles who believe that the pre-season will eventually reduce to two games with an additional 18th game played in the regular season. That will likely be a few years away from happening.
The workouts will be good for the Dolphins and the Eagles as they prep for the start of the regular season. It is not clear if the Dolphins will operate with game two, against the Raiders, as the dress rehearsal game or if the Eagles will be the team they play the starters most of the game against.
For those counting down, we are a couple of days shy of three months from that first game.
- Dolphins @ Buccaneers – August 13 – 7:30 pm.
- Dolphins vs. Raiders – August 20 – 7:00 pm.
- Dolphins vs. Eagles – August 27 – 7:00 pm.