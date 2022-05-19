Raheem Mostert should be ready for Miami Dolphins by week one
By Matt Serniak
It’s not the biggest news that’s happened of late. But, it is another one of those “and the hits just keep on coming” but in a good way situations for the Miami Dolphins. It’s an absolute good that it appears that Raheem Mostert should be good to go come week one.
I think we all weren’t that surprised that after Mike McDaniel was named head coach that Raheem Mostert came with him. It’s the kind of thing that happens every time a new coach starts with a new team.
The thing with Raheem Mostert is that he’s been injured the past two seasons with knee injuries. He tore ligaments in his knee in week one last year. That and the fact that Mostert, who is a guy with a long injury sheet, turned 30 this past April and well that doesn’t make him a guy that just needs to be out there.
But that doesn’t mean that Raheem Mostert is completely washed. I mean, it certainly might mean that but it’s not 100% over for his career. Obviously, Mike McD thinks there still might be a little left there, and like Billy Beane said to David Justice in Moneyball, “I want to milk the last ounce of football you got in you and you want to stay in the show.” That’s the nature of pro sports.
Raheem Mostert isn’t making much on his one-year deal so cutting him won’t really cost anything. But if he exceeds expectations and can return, not to his old form because that almost certainly won’t happen, but a slightly slower version of his blazing quick self there’s no reason why he can’t be a member of the Miami Dolphin’s future backfield rotation.
That’s a rotation that includes Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks, Raheem Mostert, and possibly even undrafted ZaQuandre White. Personally, I think Gaskin has played his last down for the Dolphins and another one or two of these guys will be on the practice squad. That leaves one more needed for the trio of backs the Dolphins will need for each game. Raheem Mostert could be that guy.
Hopefully, Mostert’s knee is getting stronger every day and he is gaining confidence with every practice. He can be a real Charlie Day wild card with what he can for this offense. He has the ability to take it the distance every time he touches the ball. That kind of threat opens up the offense in countless ways. Ways that Mike McD knows how to unleash.
On a side note, how nice is it that it seems like the Miami Dolphins have good problems all over the team? Besides center and right tackle, there aren’t many other holes out there. I’m sure more will occur as the season goes on but man alive it’s a good time to be a Miami Dolphin fan until you know, the world comes crashing down on us like it always does. But for now, it’s awesome.
Follow me @2ndSatSports