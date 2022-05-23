Miami Dolphins secondary should get better practicing against speed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins secondary is one of the better ones in the NFL but if there is room to improve, they just might take a huge step in 2022.
Players can be great and NFL positional units can be outstanding no matter who they face each day in practice but when these units go up against top players across from them, it makes them better, no matter how good they are.
This is the case for the Dolphins’ secondary who will practice each day of training camp against two of the fastest players in the NFL. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. When they are not chasing the two speed demons, they face the equally speedy running tandem of Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert.
Add into the mix Mike Gesicki, Lynn Bowden, Jr., Cedrick Wilson, and the rest of the suddenly talented offense, and the defense is going to have their hands full.
Xavien Howard is as close to a shutdown corner as there is and he should get better this off-season working against Hill and Waddle. He will face speed but he will also have to deal with the quick change of directions that both receivers excel at. The same can be said about Byron Jones and the entire safety group.
Miami has a very talented receiver group and the Waddle/Hill combination could very well be one of the best tandems that the Dolphins face all season. Nothing will prepare a team to face tough competition more than facing that same quality of competition during practices.