6 possible Pro Bowlers on the Miami Dolphins offense
Which players from the Miami Dolphins offense are most likely to be given Pro Bowl honors in 2022? Here are the top 6.
The Miami Dolphins have not exactly been ridden with Pro Bowl talent over the last few years. Aside from Xavien Howard and his appearances in 3 of the last 4 seasons, there haven’t been many representatives from Miami over the last decade-plus.
The Dolphins have one of the more talented rosters in the league, and it will be interesting to see if they can parlay that in to notches in the win column. They have made a few acquisitions this season that are perennial Pro Bowlers, and their presence should open up the field for perhaps some other players to get a look in the voting.
In this article, we take a look at six offensive players that could make the Pro Bowl in February 2023. The revamped depth chart and new incoming schemes show promise that this coming season will be different from last, when they began the season by getting off to an abysmal 1-7 start. They’ll look to avoid a slow start in 2022, something that has plagued them in seasons past, and a strong, full season could result in some of the highest Pro Bowl selections of any team in the league.
Of course, there has been chatter about the future of the event and whether or not the end-of-season game is worth the trouble for the league. The product has been diluted and watered down in recent years, and has become almost unwatchable due to the lack of interest from the players.
But no matter what happens with the actual game itself, there will continue to be players “honored” with the distinction of being named all stars. There may be changes to the number of players named to the rosters, but things should generally remain the same when naming players as Pro Bowlers.
So which Dolphins players have the best chance of receiving the honors for the 2023 game? Here are the 6 offensive players most likely to qualify for the Pro Bowl: