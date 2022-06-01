Miami Dolphins: 10 most important players for the future of the franchise
We’re not sure who is the “best”, but we can certainly identify which Miami Dolphins’ players are most important to the future of the franchise.
The Miami Dolphins have one of the most talented rosters that they have had in over two decades, and there will be plenty of hype around the team when the season rolls around in early September.
But let’s look a little further down the road than just this coming season. Which players on the roster are the most important for the future of the franchise?
Keep in mind, that this list is not one of “who is the best?”. It is instead a ranking of the players who the Dolphins would benefit the most from if they were successful, with both age and contract situation mixed into the formula.
The list was difficult to create, especially at the top and bottom. There were tough omissions that we’ll surely hear about in the comments, and perhaps a disagreeable ranking near the top.
We start with number 10:
Miami Dolphins’ important player #10: Channing Tindall
We start off our list with the newest addition to the Dolphins’ defense.
Channing Tindall is a rookie linebacker who was a part of the historic Georgia Bulldogs defense a year season ago, and Miami has high hopes for him as their first selection in the 2022 Draft. The Dolphins’ group of linebackers is arguably the biggest question mark as far as the future is concerned, and they would benefit greatly from some of their younger guys making big strides early in their careers.
Tindall has the speed and closing ability to be something of a Josh Allen Spy, which is likely a big reason for Miami’s interest in his skill set, and a reason why he could potentially be a big part of the team’s future.
#9: Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins definitely deserves a spot on this list, and he will probably rank even higher going into next season.
He was quietly one of the more productive players on Miami’s defense in 2021, ranking as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. Wilkins will look to top that performance in 2022 and should see plenty of opportunities if the team’s pass rushers command a lot of attention.
The Dolphins are going to have a decision to make on the future of Wilkins as he will be owed a payday in the near future. But if he can continue his upward ascension, then he could be a big part of the future in Miami.