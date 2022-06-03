Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t care about the “keyboard warriors”
By Matt Serniak
I know we’re only two days into OTAs and none of what happens really means anything. But man alive, do I love that Tua Tagovailoa is starting to speak his mind a little bit thus turning heel because it will only bring the best out of him.
Tua Tagovailoa had a sizzling day at OTAs where he threw two bombs for TDs to Tyreek Hill. Afterward, it seemed like he was asked if hears any of the internet noise concerning his arm strength. This is where Tua Tagovailoa, to me, officially turned heel.
Now, this wasn’t as scathing as MJF’s pipe bomb level promo from last night but compared to what Tua usually says it might as well have been CM Punk airing out all his grievances sitting on the ramp on Monday night RAW 11 years ago.
I really hope the video comes out of Tua hitting Hill for a couple of big-time scores later today. Here is what they ended up being.
Good for Tua for finally feeling like he’s in such a good spot that he can come out and talk about how he truly feels. There are times when I want athletes to just lie to me and tell me nothing but there are others, like today, where I want an athlete to say what is on their mind. Tua Tagovailoa did just that going at all the “keyboard warriors”(I have to tell you I don’t know if I’m a warrior or not) who have the stuff to say about his arm and how he plays. Ultimately, he’s right. I’m not there and I’m not on the team. Just about everybody falls into that category.
That doesn’t mean that I and others aren’t going to say things aren’t going well or a player isn’t performing well if they aren’t. Players need to deal with that. That’s what the money is for. To deal with 35-year-old bald guys from Scranton saying you should have thrown the out pattern instead of going up the seam.
But I really do believe that Tua Tagovailoa starting to speak his mind a little bit is what is best for him and thus the team. Tua Tagovailoa playing with a chip on his shoulder, looking to prove to everyone from the fans to his former coach that he can play this game and lead a team to the promised land, which can only get the best out of him. If Tua has to take a page out of Michael Jordan’s find a reason to get motivated even if you have to make it up the playbook to get motivated, so be it.
Whatever gets Tua Tagovailo to be supremely focused is what needs to happen.
Now, what happens on the field right now doesn’t really matter. Yes, concepts are being installed and we’d much rather hear that Tua Tagovailoa is throwing TDs instead of INTs, but what happens today and tomorrow won’t have too much bearing on what happens in September.
We will have more days like this where Tua and the offense are clicking on all cylinders. Then we will have days where the defense is winning the day and Tua threw three INTs. It’s going to be written about. Buckle up for that now because it’s as guaranteed to happen as is the Sun rising tomorrow(don’t blame me if somehow that doesn’t happen).
Overall, it’s encouraging that Tua is, apparently/allegedly/reportedly feeling as good as he has in quite some time. It seems like it’s being noticed. It also is great that Tua is feeling loose and comfortable and not feeling like he has to walk on eggshells anymore. Now if Tua decides to grow a goatee and fully turn heel, that could only enhance his abilities. We shall see.
UPDATE: The Miami Dolphins have released one of the throws to Hill
