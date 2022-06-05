Predicting the Miami Dolphins record against the AFC East
The Miami Dolphins have playoff aspirations for the 2022 season, but they’ll have to battle with the rest of the AFC East first.
It has been a long time since the Miami Dolphins were the champions of the AFC East.
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots had a stranglehold on the division for the better part of two decades, being the victor in 16 of 17 seasons from 2003 until 2019. The only time they didn’t win the AFC East title was the season in which Brady was injured in Week 1, and it happened to be the Dolphins who swooped in and stole the crown that year.
Brady is now long gone from the division, but there is a new MVP-candidate that the Dolphins have to try and get past now. Josh Allen has put up outstanding performances over the last three years, leading his Buffalo Bills to three straight 10+ win seasons and the last two division crowns.
While Miami will certainly have plenty of hype surrounding them given their flashy offseason, getting past the Bills remains a difficult and monumental task. The Dolphins have been abysmal in the last few match ups between the two teams, games that have given their fans very little reason to believe they’re remotely close to a division title.
How will the Dolphins fare this coming season against their AFC East counterparts? Here is a full 6-game prediction on Miami’s matchups with New York, Buffalo, and New England.