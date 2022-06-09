Dolphins: Tyreek Hill should pass Duper, Chambers this coming season
Tyreek Hill is new to the Miami Dolphins, but he should pass these two franchise greats in career receiving touchdowns in 2022.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been one of the most exciting and explosive players in the NFL over the last few seasons.
While teamed up with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Hill routinely put up 1,000+ yard seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl every year since being drafted. Two of his biggest seasons saw him catch 12 and 15 touchdowns, accounting for some of his impressive 56 total reception scores.
While he has yet to play a game and put up a single statistic for the Dolphins, Hill should be passing a couple of great receivers from Dolphins’ history on the all-time touchdown list this coming season.
15 of his 58 career touchdowns came with the Chiefs and Chargers, but Chris Chambers enjoyed his best years as a member of the Miami Dolphins. One of the best receivers in team history, he will be passed (along with Joe Horn, Vincent Jackson, and others) by Hill in the early part of the season, perhaps as early as Week 2 or 3.
In the same game or perhaps in the next, Hill will pass one of the legendary members of the Dolphins’ organization. Mark Duper scored each one of his 59 touchdowns while playing in Miami, and is second on the team’s all-time list. Hill has a very long way to go before he can ever hope to touch the team record, but Duper will be one of the names he passes on the league’s TD list in 2022.
Hill will have a long way to go before he passes Mark Clayton as the only remaining (long time) Dolphins player ahead of him on the list. But if he is able to score 8-10 touchdowns this coming season, he will pass names such as Donald Driver, Keyshawn Johnson, and Shannon Sharpe.
Chambers might get passed by Hill in another statistical category as well. The latter has 6,630 career receiving yards, just 1,018 behind Chambers’ career mark. If Hill has what would be even an average season for him in his new home, then he’ll entirely pass the career of the former Dolphin, and do so in three fewer seasons.