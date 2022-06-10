Miami Dolphins: 5 players that might not be around in 2023
The Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove during the 2022 season. Here are five players who might be entering their final year on the roster.
There are still over 90 days until the start of the Miami Dolphins season, and a full 17-game schedule to be played between then and January. But it is never too early to map out and discuss the future of the franchise, especially before a season that will be as telling as the 2022 season promises to be.
Despite this being the first season of Mike McDaniel’s head coaching career, there are still plenty of expectations from a personnel standpoint, as the roster is chock-full of talent on both sides of the ball. And because of either salary cap implications or incoming poor performances, 2022 may be the final season on the Dolphins roster for these five players:
5. Austin Jackson
Some hefty draft capital was used on Austin Jackson back in 2020, and he has so far failed to live up to his billing as a first-round pick.
It is unclear who to blame. Was the offensive line coaching and scheme so horrendously bad that they produced one of the worst units of all time? Or were the players, including Jackson, the ones responsible for their own poor play and lack of development?
We’ll get some answers this coming year with a new system in place as well as veteran acquisitions to help bolster the line. Jackson will be fighting for a starting job, one he could be able to lock down if he somehow regains the abilities that made him a highly sought-after prospect.
How he performs when he does get his chance will likely determine his immediate future with the team.