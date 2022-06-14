4 possible first time Pro Bowlers for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins’ roster is laced with talent. Which one of the young guns might receive their first Pro Bowl honors in 2022?
The Miami Dolphins have some of the youngest talents of any team in the league, and all of the hard work done by the team’s front office could come to fruition this coming season.
While they mortgaged much of their stock in the 2022 Draft to acquire Tyreek Hill, Miami made 9 selections in the first two rounds of the 2020 and 2021 Drafts combined, and many of those players are considered to be cornerstone talents for the Dolphins and their future. Most of them are entering the coming season with expectations for development and progress, and the team will see positive results in the win column if they are able to do so.
So which players have a chance to stand out the most? Here are four players on the roster that could be making their first Pro Bowl in 2022:
1. Jevon Holland
It is very likely going to happen sooner or later, and being named to a Pro Bowl may be one of the lesser impressive accolades on Jevon Holland’s resume when all is said and done.
It looks like the Dolphins struck gold in the early second round of the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected the hard-hitting safety out of Oregon. Holland played well beyond his years during his rookie season and was a huge part of a draft class that may be one of Miami’s best ever.
2022 will be his first full season as a starter, and Holland will play an important role in giving the Dolphins one of the best secondaries in the league. If he is able to continue his upward trajectory and development, then he could very well be considered for Pro Bowl honors. Last year’s crop from the AFC consisted of Kevin Byard, Tyrann Mathieu, and Derwin James. One of those players is gone from the conference, and Holland could find himself slipping into the vacant spot.