Brian Urlacher says Zach Thomas needs to be in the hall of fame
By Matt Serniak
Not that we needed anybody to tell us that Zach Thomas 100% belonged in the hall of fame, but Brian Urlacher said it as plainly as possible that it is a crime against humanity that Zach Thomas isn’t in the pro football hall of fame.
This has been something that we Miami Dolphin fans and all people who value common sense have been championing for the last nine years. It is beyond ridiculous that Zach Thomas, who once again wasn’t selected to head to Canton.
Brian Urlacher, a player who often gets compared to Zach Thomas and whose stats aren’t as good as Zach Thomas’s, did all he could to tell all the nerd writers who are the gatekeepers for the hall that they in fact have no clue what they’re doing.
Zach Thomas not being a first-ballot hall of fame is something a reasonable person understands. He shouldn’t have been a first-ballot guy. I don’t think anybody who is reasonable would make that argument. But for Zach to have to wait this long when he put up numbers that are on par if not better than other guys who have made it is nonsensical.
If by chance you’re reading this and saying to yourself, “I don’t know, I remember Urlacher doing more when he played compared to Zach” 1. Where have you been and 2. Here’s a graphic that always gets put out there each and every time this topic comes up that illustrates Thomas’s superiority.
As you can plainly see, Zach Thomas is every bit the player Brian Urlacher was. You can even make the case that Zach Thomas was a better and more consistent player than Brian Urlacher. I can make the argument at any time any place.
So why hasn’t Zach Thomas made the hall of fame? Is it because he’s 5’10 as Urlacher pointed out? Perhaps. The answer is probably the same reason why the Miami Dolphins only get two prime-time games a year? The masses simply don’t care about the Miami Dolphins.
Winning gets you the exposure and those prime-time games. The Dolphins haven’t done much winning for two-plus decades. Therefore, the mouthbreathing writers who hold the keys to the hall never had a chance to understand how much of a force Zach Thomas was. I realize that’s a bit of a cop-out for the writers but I really feel it’s the truth.
Another reason why Zach Thomas doesn’t make people think too fondly of him is that he was a tackling machine. He was an MLB so he wasn’t a sack master or compiled a ton of INTs. He made sure the guy with the ball went to the ground and he did it as good as anyone ever did. But that’s not flashy. That doesn’t make Sports Center when Sports Center was a thing.
Zach Thomas didn’t make the hall of fame this year. Will my words, the words of other Dolphin blogs, and the words of Brian Urlacher make a difference? I’d like to think at least Urlacher’s would but I’m not holding my breath. That’s a shame because Zach Thomas is one of the best to play the game and not enshrining him with all the other greatest players of all time is a level of stupidity that is only reserved for the planet’s biggest fools.
Here is just a fabulous Zach Thomas highlight video to make you feel all the feels.
