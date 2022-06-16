Miami Dolphins: 10 most important players on the roster for 2022
Which players are going to play the most pivotal roles for the Miami Dolphins to be successful in 2022? Here is the list of the top ten.
As new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently stated, football is the ultimate team game. A team’s success hinges on its ability to have each player perform their task at a high level, and one weak link can derail an entire unit.
On paper, his team will have quite an impressive roster in 2022. The Dolphins’ front office went out and added high-profile talent on the offensive side of the ball, and retained the defense that helped them immensely in winning 9 games last season. There are lofty expectations in Miami, and the team could make some serious noise in the AFC if everything goes to plan.
So which players on the roster will be the most important to the team’s success for the upcoming season? Which guys does McDaniel need to be able to count on to help him be a winner in his first season at the helm?
Here are the 10 most important players on the Miami Dolphins roster for the 2022 season:
#10 most important Miami Dolphins player: Raheem Mostert
He may not get the most touches of anyone in the crowded Dolphins’ backfield, but given his big-play ability and breakaway speed, Raheem Mostert could prove to be an important piece in Mike McDaniel’s offense.
He has clocked some of the fastest speeds that the league has seen over the last few seasons, but Mostert has struggled mightily with injuries in years past. If he is able to remain relatively healthy throughout most of the season, then he could become something of a feature back for Miami, especially with his familiarity with McDaniel and the system.