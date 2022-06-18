Miami Dolphins: One year makes a difference for Xavien Howard
By Brian Miller
Last year at this time there was a lot of talk about the Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard. Now, the narrative is a lot different.
Rewinding the clock to June 18th of 2021, the hot button topic was the holding out of Xavien Howard. He wanted a new contract. The Dolphins wanted to give him one. The timing wasn’t right nor was the trust between sides.
Howard wanted a trade out of Miami. Many, including some of us here at PhinPhanatic, believed they should oblige him. The Dolphins didn’t feel that way. Brian Flores talked about Howard quite a bit. He refused to say anything short of how much he wanted Howard on the team. How much he expected it.
Eventually, the two sides came to an agreement. At least one that would appease Howard and keep him around for the year. The Dolphins promised him a new contract once the season was over.
Frustrated with not being the top-paid CB on the team, Howard wanted out. The Dolphins worked with him, adjusted some money, and found a way to make him the highest-paid corner on the roster, if for only one season.
Howard returned to the field and the trade talk died, in March, the Dolphins kept their word and by April 1st, Howard had a new 5-year deal that was pretty much all guaranteed.
Last year on this date we were talking about that trade, why Mike Gesicki should be holding out instead, and now, we are talking about his future as the top interception leader in Miami Dolphins history and social media wants to discuss his HOF credential possibilities.