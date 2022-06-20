The most overrated player on each AFC East rival’s roster
Which players should Miami Dolphins fans consider to be the most overrated on the rosters of each AFC East division rival?
Like much of the rest of the league and particularly within the conference, the AFC East has been something of an arms race during the 2022 off season.
There has been much fan fare along with skepticism when it comes to the changes that the Miami Dolphins have undergone, and they will be one of the most talked about teams this coming season. The Jets had what many are calling the best draft of any team, and the Bills added some nice pieces to help them remain as the overwhelming division favorites. The Patriots tried, too.
Buffalo will look to defend their crown as the kings of the AFC East, but they won’t get there without a fight. The rest of the division is noticeably more talented on paper, and it shouldn’t be as easy for the Bills as it has been for the last couple of years.
“On paper”.
There are countless examples of teams that have gone out and spent big money, acquiring free agents and big name talents, and been declared “winners of the offseason“, only to fall flat and often miss the playoffs entirely.
It happens when fans and the media alike overhype players, and generally happens during the lulls of the offseason when there is little in the news cycle. So which players that are members of teams in the AFC East are going to be susceptible to this curse?
Here are the most overrated players for each of the Miami Dolphins’ three AFC East foes: