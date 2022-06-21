Miami Dolphins: 3 players not named Tua under most pressure in 2022
We know that Tua Tagovailoa will be feeling the heat during the coming season. But which other Miami Dolphins players are under the most pressure in 2022?
There hasn’t been a lot of pressure on the Miami Dolphins for the better part of two decades.
Stuck in a muck of mediocrity since the retirement of Dan Marino over 22 years ago, the Dolphins have been a middling NFL franchise that is rarely good enough to sniff the playoffs, and rarely bad enough to secure top-5 draft picks. This has led to middling seasons, playoff-less predictions, and mild-at-best expectations.
This season promises to be different.
We know all about the quarterback situation and the pressure that Tua Tagovailoa is under to perform in his third season. He has been one of the most talked-about players in the league this offseason, often in a negative light, but now has the necessary weapons around him as well as the head coach that fans were clamoring for regarding his development.
But what about the rest of the roster? There are plenty of guys who are either in the final years of their contracts or who have yet to live up to expectations that will be feeling the pressure to perform, as well as a certain newcomer that will be looking to defend his honor against the talking heads.
So which ones have the most to play for? Which guys on the roster will have the most to prove?
Here are the three Miami Dolphins players not named Tua that will be under the most pressure in 2022: