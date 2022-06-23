3 myths that the Miami Dolphins need to bust in 2022
The Miami Dolphins will have lofty goals this season, and here are three things they can do to quiet the negative noise surrounding the team.
We have waited a long time for the Miami Dolphins to be relevant to the national media.
One of the most successful and storied franchises in the history of the NFL has taken a fall from grace when it comes to its reputation, as they have been entrenched in mediocrity for the better part of two decades. It has felt like the only time that the Dolphins have been talked about is when they have players bullying each other or coaches doing drugs on camera.
But things have changed already on that front. Since the acquisitions of Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and the rest of the high profile players that Miami picked up, they seem to be on the tips of the tongues of analysts from all outlets. Whether they are criticizing Tua Tagovailoa and his abilities or questioning whether Hill made the right choice by spurning the Chiefs, the Dolphins are back in the news cycle.
With all of the attention comes expectations and pressure to perform. There will be a lot to prove for a lot of different players this season in Miami, and you can be sure that the media will be keeping a close eye, especially on the mistakes.
So what are some things that the Dolphins can do to quiet the noise? Here are three myths that the Dolphins need to bust to start to earn back the respect they feel they deserve: