The 3 most underrated players on the 2022 Miami Dolphins roster
Who are the most underrated players on the Miami Dolphins roster?
I released my 3 most overrated Dolphins a few days ago, and the smoke has died down enough to drop my next installment. My overrated list garnered a bit of controversy, but I expect this list to be beloved by most fans.
When you look at the Miami Dolphins roster from a national media perspective, you could make a case that some of the best players on the team are underrated, solely for being associated with the Dolphins.
The amount of Pro Bowl snubs this team has had in the last decade due to lack of recognition is insane.
We’ve already seen it occur this off-season with Xavien Howard not being viewed as a top 5 corner anymore, which is blasphemous, and Tyreek Hill suddenly not being a top 3 wide receiver are common themes I’ve seen throughout the Spring.
I think every Dolphins fan in existence knows Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill are not underrated performers on this roster, so this list is not based on an uneducated national media hot take, but more so on key contributors on the Dolphins roster who even the fans of the team don’t talk much about.
Anyway, here are the 3 most underrated Miami Dolphins as we head into July.