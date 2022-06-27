Miami Dolphins: Most embarrassing moments from Brian Flores era
The Brian Flores Era was an up and down time for the Miami Dolphins. Here are some of the most embarrassing moments from his tenure.
It felt like Brian Flores was the right man for the job during his couple of years as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. But things went south in a hurry, and it looks as though the organization will ultimately be better off after the parting of ways.
Flores’ tenure was filled with question marks and head-scratching decisions, but Miami still managed to turn out impressive winning streaks and finish with winning records in his final two seasons despite the turmoil.
Looking back on the era, there were some perplexingly shameful moments that left us wondering if the Flores’ regime was the correct one for the job. After putting together a list of the worst ones, it is safe to say that the Dolphins made the correct move in replacing him with Mike McDaniel.
Here are some of the most embarrassing moments of the Brian Flores era:
Miami Dolphins embarrassing moment #1: 2019 Ravens Game
First-year coaches often get off to rocky starts as they endure the growing pains that come with being an NFL head coach. But Brian Flores got off on just about as bad a foot as possible in his inaugural season at the helm.
The Week 1 contest of the 2019 season had the Dolphins hosting the Ravens, a team that Miami had struggled against in the recent past. Lamar Jackson began his MVP season by completing 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and 5 touchdowns before being benched for Robert Griffin III, who himself went 6 for 6 for 55 yards and a score.
Miami lost 59-10 in what was a nearly unwatchable game for Dolphins fans.
Things didn’t get much better. Through the first four games of that season’s schedule, Miami was outscored 163-26, and some NFL analysts went as far as to say that they were so bad that they were a danger to themselves and the players on the opposing teams.
Given the abysmal start to the season, the 5-11 record that the Dolphins finished within 2019 was somewhat respectable. But the embarrassment from that early stretch was hard to shake off.