Miami Dolphins: 4 most important non-starters for 2022
We know about the expectations for the starters. But which backups on the Miami Dolphins roster could be most important in 2022?
The Miami Dolphins roster may be one of the most talented ones in team history, and certainly the best in recent memory. The depth chart features stars and perennial Pro Bowlers, as well as young players packed with promise.
Expectations are high in Miami for the 2022 season, and rightfully so. There will be a lot riding on the shoulders of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as new head coach Mike McDaniel, and they will look to get the most out of each other as well as the rest of the team. They have the necessary tools in order to be successful, as the front office has done its job in acquiring talent.
But what about the guys who may turn into unsung heroes? Which guys from the second unit may end up playing important roles for the team in 2022?
Here are the most important non-starters on the Miami Dolphins roster for the upcoming season:
Miami Dolphins important non-starter: Whoever plays WR4
There is much to be decided for the Dolphins when it comes to the offensive depth chart and snaps count allocation, and it is even true amongst the star-studded wide receiver group.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle promise to be WR1 and WR2 for the coming season, and there is reason to believe that Cedrick Wilson Jr. will have what it takes to get the nod for the third spot. But whoever winds up being fourth on the depth chart will likely play an important role at some point during the season.
Like many teams, the Dolphins will likely start with a three-receiver set. But if any injury issues happen to befall Hill, Waddle, or Wilson, then there will be a shifting of personnel. It will be one of Erik Ezukanma, Preston Williams, or perhaps someone else who is thrust into a starting role, and that player could end up playing a pivotal role down the stretch of the season.