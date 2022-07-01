The 10 best Miami Dolphins players at least 25 and younger
The Miami Dolphins have a bright future if all the pieces to the puzzle come together this season. This is because of all the young talent on their roster.
The Miami Dolphins oldest player on the roster is 36 years old and that is newly signed punter Thomas Morstead.
All of the main Fins contributors this season are no older than 30. Some may look at inexperience as a weakness for this team.
But with a new coaching staff spearheaded by Mike McDaniel can mold this young Miami Dolphins team into a potential playoff team.
Part of the glamour of McDaniel is how he finds the best role for his players depending on what they do best. Along with coaches like Frank Smith, and Josh Boyer who have proven over the years they can develop young talent, it is easy to feel optimistic.
We will run down the best Fins players at least 25 years old and younger. The list is 10 players deep.
Before we get into the list we have three players that deserve to be mentioned.
Erik Ezukanma at 22 years old is one of the youngest players on the Dolphins. The rookie wide receiver has yet to play an NFL game. But his size at 6’2 weighing 206 lbs helps balance the wide receiver room that is currently looking a bit short.
Ezukanma in his last year at Texas Tech produced 48 catches for 705 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. It is possible McDaniel saw the size and athleticism in Ezukanma that his former player Deebo Samuel possesses.
Another player worth mentioning is Raekwon Davis. Davis is 25 years old and is entering his third year with the Fins.
Davis is part of an elite interior defensive line unit. Arguably the best in football when it comes to the defensive tackle position. Davis is part of this unit and is looking to become more effective.
Davis paired with Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler can wreak havoc on any offensive line. The fact you can interchange the interior defensive line between power and speed depending on the situation is ideal.
The last player to mention before we move on to the list is the long snapper, Blake Ferguson, 25. Long snappers get no love.
Ferguson’s job is not highlight worthy but he has been a starter since he got to Miami. Ferguson was drafted to be the long-term long snapper for this team. He may even pass John Denney who made two Pro Bowls as a long snapper and played 14 seasons with the Fins.
Now to unveil the list that everyone is more than welcome to debate on in the comment section.