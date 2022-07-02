Cedrick Wilson could be Miami Dolphins breakout WR in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver unit looks really good heading into the 2022 season but Cedrick Wilson could break out in Miami.
All of the attention thus far has been on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. DeVante Parker is gone and the Dolphins have several prospects on the team that will battle for a roster spot when training camp begins.
Lost in all of this is Cedrick Wilson, Jr. The former Dallas Cowboy receiver was lost under the “Star” behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Now he finds himself behind Hill and Waddle but there isn’t anyone really behind him that is going to push for more time on the field
Wilson could see a breakout season in 2022 because opposing teams will be focusing on Hill and Waddle as well as TE Mike Gesicki. Wilson has become a quiet weapon that no one is talking about.
I suspect that will not be the case by mid-season with Cedrick Wilson.
Wilson has three NFL seasons under his belt, all with the Cowboys. He has only started four games in his career but again, he was behind some solid talent in Dallas. This year, he will be part of the offensive system as the third receiver.
When given the chance, Wilson has done well. He has 67 receptions on 97 targets for 837 yards. He has remained healthy for the most part. He only appeared in six games his rookie season but has appeared in 16 games each of the last two seasons.
His scoring production improved as well. After registering no TDs in his first season, he caught two TDs in 2020 and six last season.
In Miami, he could see more targets and more scoring opportunities. Defenses will have to account for Waddle and Hill and for Gesicki and to a lesser degree the Dolphins running backs but if Wilson is on the field in 3 receiver sets along with Gesicki, the matchups favor Wilson as an outlet receiver and this is where he could shine.