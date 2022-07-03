Ranking the Miami Dolphins running backs is no easy task in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made some off-season moves to acquire new running backs but where do they all rank together, against each other?
If we are being honest, it isn’t quite clear who will be the top running back on the team. We would assume that would go to Chase Edmunds but is he really the best on the team?
Miami has two fullbacks on their roster and seven running backs on the team. Of those seven, the most intriguing player may just be the undrafted rookie who lands in the last spot of our rankings.
ZaQuandre White is turning heads and is becoming a fan favorite early as a running back. He has a very good college resume and has already earned the nickname Dr. White from HC Mike McDaniel. White may make the team as a special teams player but he is someone to watch closely in camp and could surprise everyone by making the 53-man roster as a running back.
Gerrid Doaks
Doaks geat a little love here by not being the last running back. He can chalk that up to having NFL experience. The former 7th-round pick will find it hard to make his name known.
Salvon Ahmed
Ahmed is our third lowest ranked running back but that is only because those above him have more experience. When given the chance, Ahmed has played well for the Dolphins.
Sony Michel
If Michel can get over the injuries that have plagued his career, he could be a very good addition to the Dolphins roster but staying healthy has been a concern.
Raheem Mostert
Mostert is listed below Myles Gaskin simply due to injury. When he is healthy, he is a very fast runner who can make space on the outside in the passing game. Mostert could play one of the bigger roles for the Dolphins this year, or none at all if he is hurt.
Myles Gaskin
Gaskin has done everything the Dolphins have asked of him over his career but he has suffered because of poor play calling, poor line play, and bad offensive coordinators. When he is playing and everything around him is working, he has done very well and is equally good as a runner and receiver.
Chase Edmunds
Edmunds was the Dolphins’ big free-agent running back signee during free agency. On paper, he is the best RB Miami has but in Arizona he has had moments of being forgotten and can be inconsistent as well. Was that due to the play calling in Arizona? We will find out if he earns this higher rank or if he falls lower once the season starts.