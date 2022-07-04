Miami Dolphins cornerbacks ranked behind Xavien Howard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins best cornerback is by far Xavien Howard but how do they rank behind him? It is a very thin unit if we are being honest.
If we are being honest, and we were when we looked at the depth of the unit last month, the Dolphins are pretty thin at cornerback. There is a lot of youth and inexperience but if there is a positive, there is also talent with potential.
It is not debatable that Howard sits at the top. His play the last few years has been near the top of the NFL and he is pacing himself to be the best player at the position statistically for Miami.
With Howard at number one, we can safely say that Byron Jones is number two.
Jones isn’t a flashy corner that gets all these great accolades and interceptions that make the highlight reels, but he is consistently good. His quiet nature makes him underrated. You don’t hear him complain, you don’t see him throwing his helmet or talking trash on the field. He goes out and does his job. In many ways, it’s refreshing.
Jones will make a few mistakes now and then but he is consistent in being good, better than good in many cases and that is why the Dolphins invested in him. Fans want INTs but Jones is a CB that can take care of the number 2 receiver or the number one without worry.
There are 11 corners or defensive backs listed on the Dolphins roster. By the end of camp, that number will dwindle to around 6. Of these 11, two are rookies. Elijah Hamilton and Kader Kohou. Needless to say, they rank at the bottom given their experience in the NFL. Here is how I would rank the remaining CBs.
- Elijah Campbell – 1 year
- D’Angelo Ross – 1 year
- Trill Williams – 1 year
- Noah Igbinoghene – 2 years
- Keion Crossen – 4 years
- Quincy Wilson – 4 years
- Nik Needham – 3 years
Crossen could be ranked higher but his value to the team is more on special teams and we will need to see how he does as a corner. Noah Igbinoghene needs to have a banner year in 2022 or it will likely be his last. Miami can only wait so long and there is zero chance his 5th-year option is picked up.
Nik Needham is probably the closest player ready to step in if needed. He has consistently gotten better from year to year and if he can have a good year in 2022, he will get a longer contract that might be overdue.
Despite entering his 6th NFL season, Wilson has only actually played in four seasons. He has 11 starts, one coming in 2020 when he was with the Jets.
If we look at these ranked players we can clearly see that the Dolphins’ depth is not impressive and honestly, I think Williams may have a better future than three of the top four on this list only behind Needham but we need to see more of him to be certain.