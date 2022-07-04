Miami Dolphins Liam Eichenberg could be a surprise on Oline
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins thought very highly of Liam Eichenberg when they traded up for him in round two during the 2021 NFL Draft.
Eichenberg’s rookie season left a lot to be desired and was really more a showcase of bad coaching than anything else. To be fair, Lemuel Jeane-Pierre wasn’t ready to handle the coaching duty that Brian Flores handed him. He knew that, in fact, so much so that he opted to remain in Miami as an assistant to Matt Applebaum where he could learn more about the job.
That is a testament to L.J.P. but how will this translate to Eichenberg? For starters, it will all be on the shoulders of Applebaum.
This could be a very good year for Eichenberg and while we have a pretty good idea that Robert Hunt is going to continue trending upward the “breakout” opportunity comes down to Eichenberg and Austin Jackson.
Personally, I think that Eichenberg has the better upside potential that could show up this year on the field. I suspect that by the end of training camp, Eichenberg is going show a lot of improvement on his way to taking over either the right guard or right tackle position and I think it will be the tackle job with Austin Jackson moving inside to guard where he was at last year.
Miami saw something they liked in Eichenberg and while he didn’t do well last year, again we can point to the entire offensive line unit for those failures. New HC, new offensive system that should utilize the zone blocking scheme much better, sets up Eichenberg to use his athletic abilities and footwork. This year, many of his inabilities should get fixed.
Overall, Eichenberg, more than any other offensive lineman should be able to make a big jump this year.