Miami Dolphins Michael Deiter will compete for his job but not his roster spot
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins hit camp this year, Michael Deiter will find himself competing for his starting job at center. His roster spot should be secured.
Connor Williams was signed as a guard this off-season. It was a move that many believed was made to fix Miami’s offensive line at the guard position, but now, it appears that he will be shifted to center where he will compete for the starting job.
Deiter has done better than he gets credit for. Yes, he is often inconsistent but one could very easily put that on the coaching staff he has endured as a pro. Deiter has been with Miami since being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2019 draft.
In his rookie season, he started 15 of 16 games at left guard. Many believed that he would improve at the position after an up-and-down rookie campaign. Instead, Miami benched him for most of the 2020 season where he appeared in 16 games but started none of them.
When he returned to the starting lineup last season, he started at center for 8 games. He only played in 8 games last year due to injury.
So what happens with his future? If he can’t start at center, which now seems more unlikely, this could be his final season with the Dolphins.
His value to Miami is depth but he may find free agency more rewarding when this year is over, especially if he doesn’t play either center or guard. Matt Applebaum could have a lot to do with his trajectory and training camp could see him make a big jump in his development.
Will Deiter make the final 53? My thoughts would be yes given the fact he has the experience and even if Connor Williams starts at center, Deiter would be the only other lineman with experience at the position. For that, his position on the 53 should be secured, even if his actual position is not.