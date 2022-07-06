10 star players that the Miami Dolphins could have drafted
The Miami Dolphins have made some solid draft picks over the last 20 years, but they’ve missed out on at least these ten star players.
The Miami Dolphins and their current front office have had a roller coaster of a time when it comes to the NFL Draft. There have been years in which their selections yield long-term contributors, and other times when an entire draft class essentially goes to waste.
While general manager Chris Grier and his staff have undertaken a lot of criticism for their inconsistent player scouting, this isn’t something new to the Dolphins. The franchise has been swinging and missing on draft selections for years, and it feels like the days of picking Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, and Sam Madison happened in another lifetime.
So let’s take a somber trip down memory lane and look at the star players that the team missed out on. Here are 10 star players the Miami Dolphins could have drafted, and who they selected instead:
Miami Dolphins 2017 Draft:
22nd overall pick: Charles Harris
30th overall pick: TJ Watt
One of the most disappointing first-round draft picks in recent memory for the Dolphins is Charles Harris.
The Missouri prospect was a part of a draft that was rich in pass rushers, and he himself had 16 sacks over the course of his sophomore and junior seasons. But things went a bit differently for him in the NFL, as he racked up a grand total of 3.5 sacks in his 41 games in a Dolphins uniform.
Still on the board when the Dolphins picked Harris was TJ Watt, whose 22.5 sacks a season ago are tied for the most in a single year in NFL history, and was good enough to earn him 2021 Defensive Player of the Year honors.