Meet the Miami Dolphins possible new center Connor Williams
By Brian Miller
Connor Williams will enter training camp competing for the starting job at center, not guard as many fans thought when he was signed.
Williams was the first offensive lineman signed by the Dolphins in free agency and many believed that he was the instant upgrade at guard but now, the former Cowboys’ guard will compete for the starting center job. If he fails, he will probably go back to guard, and some would say that is a good thing.
Williams is eager to learn something new so that is working in Miami’s favor where Michael Deiter has been up and down. I think that is more to do with coaching. You can read my thoughts on Deiter here.
There is so much to like about Williams. He has four years in the NFL, all with Dallas after being drafted in round two of the 2018 draft. Dallas fans were not thrilled that the Cowboys didn’t make an effort to re-sign him.
In his four seasons, Williams has started 10 of 13 his rookie season, 11 of 11 in 2019, all 16 games in 2020, and 14 of 17 last season. That is consistently good football. Considering the Cowboys offensive line is heralded as one of the best over the last five years, Williams has very good experience from a quality team.
Now, his future will be competing to call the line assignments. If he succeeds in learning the position and can excel, Miami’s offensive line could be upgraded considerably. With Terron Armstead on the left side, Robert Hunt next to Williams and possibly Austin Jackson between Williams and Armstead, Miami’s offensive line could be dominant inside. But first, Williams has to win a job he wasn’t expected to compete for.