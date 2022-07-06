Miami Dolphins: 5 best wide receiver seasons since 2000
The Miami Dolphins now have a couple of marquee wide receivers on their roster. What kind of season do they need to have to be ranked on this list?
The Miami Dolphins have spent some serious capital in order to bolster their depth at wide receiver, and they’ll look to have it pay off in 2022 and beyond. Veteran All-Pro Tyreek Hill joins the team as one of the premier playmakers in the league, and Jaylen Waddle is one of the more promising pass catchers in the league.
There is a good chance that at least one of the two will be putting up some big numbers in the future, and perhaps even have one of the best pass-catching seasons in the history of the franchise. And that got us thinking, who exactly has the best numbers in any single season for the team? Especially in recent memory.
We did the research, and came up with the five best seasons by a wide receiver in Miami Dolphins history:
#5: 2014 Mike Wallace – 67 catches, 862 yards, 10 touchdowns
Because of the gaudy contract that was handed down to him, Mike Wallace’s time in Miami is often criticized or even forgotten. But the speedy wide receiver started all 32 games during his two seasons with the Dolphins and would have been seen as an asset if not for his price tag.
The 2014 season was the better of the two for Wallace, and he stood out in the touchdown department. His ten receiving scores were the second-most in the division behind Rob Gronkowski and was the highest touchdown total for a Dolphins player since Chris Chambers scored 11 times in 2014.
Despite his high ranking in one category, Wallace put up a paltry 862 yards on 67 receptions in 2014. If it weren’t for his high touchdown total, he would have been left off of this list altogether.