Five “What If” scenarios in Miami Dolphins history
Miami Dolphins “What If” #1: What if Greg Camarillo dropped the pass?
There have been some rough years over the last two decades for Miami Dolphins fans, but there was no lower point than the 2007 season.
It was ineptitude at its finest. Led by the Dolphins coaching legend Cam Cameron, Miami got off to one of the worst starts in team history. They went winless over their first thirteen games and were in danger of becoming the first team in NFL history to go 0-16.
To make matters infinitely worse, the division rival New England Patriots were putting together a historic season, going 16-0 in the regular season behind Tom Brady and Randy Moss’s record-setting performances.
But as pure luck would have it, Cleo Lemon hit Greg Camarillo over the middle for a 64-yard touchdown that defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime of a Week 15 matchup for the ages. The Dolphins were elated, players and fans alike, as winning their first game of the season felt like winning a Super Bowl. Owner Wayne Huizinga cried tears of joy in his luxury box.
The direction of the Miami Dolphins franchise could have been much different had these scenarios played out differently.
What if Camarillo drops the ball? Or does Lemon get sacked on that 3rd and 8 play and Miami punts the ball and gives Baltimore a short field? The Dolphins would likely go 0-16, potentially negating much of the franchise’s glory of the 1972 undefeated season that they hold on to so dearly.
What if, in addition, the New York Giants failed to stifle the Patriots in the Super Bowl? In the same season that the Miami Dolphins become the first winless team, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick lead New England to the first 20-0 campaign in NFL history, even further negating the ‘72 team.
Build Greg Camarillo a statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.