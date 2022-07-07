Former teammates the Miami Dolphins will face in ’22
Which recently-departed members of the Miami Dolphins will be going up against their old team in 2022?
With all the new faces on the Miami Dolphins roster have come an equal number of departures, as former players are now scattered about the league.
Many of them will be playing for teams that are on Miami’s schedule in 2022. Some will be out for revenge and will have the games circled on their calendars, and others will just be happy to see their old teammates and one-up their old pals.
So who are the most recognizable? Here is a list of former members of the Miami Dolphins that they’ll play against during the upcoming season:
Former Miami Dolphins players that they’ll see in ’22:
Patriots: DeVante Parker (and others)
As has been tradition for the last five or so years, there are plenty of former Miami Dolphins players that will be gracing the roster of the New England Patriots this coming season. The most recognizable and recent is of course DeVante Parker, but there are other familiar faces as well. Malcolm Perry, Davon Godchaux, and Raekwon McMillain are all a part of the current depth chart for the Pats.
Vikings: Jesse Davis
Believe it or not, there was a point in time when Jesse Davis was seen as an asset for the Miami Dolphins and their offensive line. But because of his veteran presence on what was a historically bad unit the last couple of seasons, Davis became a source of ire for fans. He’ll get a new start in 2022 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, who gave a one-year deal to the 30-year-old.
The Dolphins will host the Vikings in Week 6.